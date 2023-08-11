One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. One Stop Systems updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. 311,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,568. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $570,054.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

