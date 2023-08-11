OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 1,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 10,203,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,407,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

