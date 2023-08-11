OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 1,730 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $143.28. 1,753,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,011. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

