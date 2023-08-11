Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $405.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.90 and a 200 day moving average of $344.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $429.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.