OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

