Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 2.86.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,713,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

