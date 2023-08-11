Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) and Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Head to Head Comparison

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) and Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Boralex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ocean Thermal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boralex and Ocean Thermal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boralex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocean Thermal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Boralex currently has a consensus price target of $47.81, indicating a potential upside of 116.44%. Given Boralex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boralex is more favorable than Ocean Thermal Energy.

Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ocean Thermal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 250,000.0%. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ocean Thermal Energy pays out 208.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boralex and Ocean Thermal Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -175.07 Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.24 0.00

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Thermal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boralex and Ocean Thermal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boralex N/A N/A N/A Ocean Thermal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ocean Thermal Energy beats Boralex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW. Boralex Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities. The company's plant produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. It also develops and commercializes EcoVillages, a socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable communities. Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation has strategic relationships with DCO Energy, LLC. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

