NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NVR by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $142.28 on Thursday, hitting $6,119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6,154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,707.92.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $78,664,454. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.