Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.95.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 1,683,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,329. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.