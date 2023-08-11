Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.82 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.61. 1,412,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.68. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Novavax by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Novavax by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

