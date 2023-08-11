Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYGO. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities.

