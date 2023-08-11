Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $242.51 on Friday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

