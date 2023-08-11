NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. 1,699,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,260. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 234,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.