NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 2,642.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 7,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,460. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

