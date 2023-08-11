NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 311,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 260,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,461 shares of company stock worth $31,347,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,867. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

