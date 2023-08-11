Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $576,337.80.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.
NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. 528,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,656. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
