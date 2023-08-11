Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $573.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 573 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 574.99 ($7.35), with a volume of 44977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFG

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

About Next 15 Group

The stock has a market cap of £570.56 million, a PE ratio of 57,700.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 679.28.

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.