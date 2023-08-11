News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Trading 3.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.06. 525,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,531,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in News by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in News by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in News by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in News by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

