Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.32 on Friday, reaching $421.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,414. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

