Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Raised to $5.00 at Barclays

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 648,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nerdy by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 352,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nerdy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 5,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.