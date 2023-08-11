NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $565-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.44 million. NeoGenomics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 903,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,550. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.