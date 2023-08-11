Nektar Therapeutics Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 402,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,796. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

