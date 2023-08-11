Needham & Company LLC Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $50.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Up 5.1 %

G stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

