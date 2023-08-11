Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $22.30

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $23.60. Nayax shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Nayax Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.