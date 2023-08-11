Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Releases Earnings Results

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,512.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $169,229. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.