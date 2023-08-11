National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 835,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,256. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

