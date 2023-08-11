National Bank Financial Downgrades Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) to Sector Perform

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYDGF. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $123.70 and a 52 week high of $202.76.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

