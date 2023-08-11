Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

