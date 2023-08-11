Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MBIO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mustang Bio Price Performance
Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
