MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,876 shares during the period. MSA Safety accounts for approximately 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $66,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 130,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.44.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 587.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

