Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

MHGVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. 22,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,989. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.