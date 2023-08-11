Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 31,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 28,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Moringa Acquisition by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Moringa Acquisition by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

