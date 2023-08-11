Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. 3,921,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

