Morgan Stanley Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $26.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.