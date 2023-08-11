Morgan Stanley Cuts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 220

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 145 ($1.85) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.11.

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. BT Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

