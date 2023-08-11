Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Monro has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $34.47 on Friday. Monro has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

