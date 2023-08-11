Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 724 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04.

On Friday, July 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25.

On Monday, July 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95.

MPWR stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.48. 413,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.77 and its 200 day moving average is $491.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

