Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 3,559 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,180,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,983,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

