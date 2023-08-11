Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.1-$248.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.45 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.31 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.01 on Friday. Model N has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $127,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,109. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

