Mizuho Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $56.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKH

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 12,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.