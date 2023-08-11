Mizuho Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,688. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

