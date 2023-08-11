Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $548,773.80 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $548,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,864.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,714,430.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $286,827.84.
- On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00.
Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 1,964,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
