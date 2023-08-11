Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

