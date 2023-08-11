Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 202,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ZING opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.94.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

