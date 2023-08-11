Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,334. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.