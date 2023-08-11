Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Shares Down 0%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
The stock has a market cap of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.46. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.
