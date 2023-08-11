Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Shares Down 0%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Midwest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.46. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Midwest

Midwest Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Midwest by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Midwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Midwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.