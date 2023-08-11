MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.57. 32,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 20,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

