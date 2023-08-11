Michael Tobin Buys 5,128 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.60 ($12,779.04).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 6,666 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.10 ($24,278.72).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,769 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,971.56 ($11,465.25).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.52) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 152.55 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 837 ($10.70). The company has a market cap of £32.35 million, a PE ratio of -368.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.69.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

