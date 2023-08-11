MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider John Mcmanus Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

