Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $123,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,537 shares of company stock worth $3,534,224. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,243.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,418.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.