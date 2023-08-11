Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
